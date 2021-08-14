Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

TCRX opened at $10.32 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

