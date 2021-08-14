TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,429 over the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $49,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $30,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 891.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after acquiring an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $33,698,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 69.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

