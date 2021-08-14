Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $58.98 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.32.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 439.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,950,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

