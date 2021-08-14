Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

