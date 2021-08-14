Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 1,801 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 2.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 7.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in HEICO by 7.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 28.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 35.9% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $131.02 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $99.55 and a one year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

