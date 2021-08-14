Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,016,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,448,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy by 44.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

