Tuttle Tactical Management Buys 2,399 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.08. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $167.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

