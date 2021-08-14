Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $917,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $115.28 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.