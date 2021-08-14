Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

