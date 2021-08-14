Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 126,593 Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.98% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,592,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

