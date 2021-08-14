Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 244,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $201.86 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.