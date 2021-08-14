Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $82.34 and last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 9811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.