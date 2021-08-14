U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
USPH stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.77. 19,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,937. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.47.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
