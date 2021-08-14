U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USPH stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.77. 19,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,937. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Several research firms have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.