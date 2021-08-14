UBS Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $184.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.63.

NVDA stock opened at $201.88 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $114.40 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $503.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $755,933,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 719.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after acquiring an additional 891,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after acquiring an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

