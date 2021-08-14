Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in July

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
