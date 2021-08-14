Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in July

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

