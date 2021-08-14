Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $227.80 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

