uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in uniQure by 67.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $713,069. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

