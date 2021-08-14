Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.91.

NYSE U opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.14. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,368 shares of company stock valued at $117,298,325 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

