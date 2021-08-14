Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.92.

UHS stock opened at $149.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

