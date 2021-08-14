Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays now has a $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00. Approximately 226,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,399,215 shares.The stock last traded at $184.57 and had previously closed at $171.20.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.20.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

