urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.96%. urban-gro updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

urban-gro stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00.

In other urban-gro news, COO Jim Dennedy purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $65,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

