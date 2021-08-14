Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $15.93

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $656.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

