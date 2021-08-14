USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $137.02 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00137050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00154927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.53 or 1.00031070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.20 or 0.00876746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

