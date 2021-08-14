Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

