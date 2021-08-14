Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 1,086,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.79.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

