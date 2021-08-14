Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 4,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44.

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

