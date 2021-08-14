Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,702,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,368,227 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Vale worth $837,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after buying an additional 1,614,324 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,232,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,916,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,554,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

