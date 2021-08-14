Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

TWLO stock opened at $364.94 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,961 shares of company stock worth $66,944,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

