Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $211.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

