Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $167.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

