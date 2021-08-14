Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $498.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.