Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $1,527,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 176.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 254.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

