Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 61.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 977,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 182,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $750,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

