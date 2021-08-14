Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

VNDA opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 194,483 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

