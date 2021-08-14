Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Monument Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.12. 787,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

