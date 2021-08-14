Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Reduced by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,826,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,618,000 after buying an additional 74,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.