Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.03. The stock had a trading volume of 518,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

