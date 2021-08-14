Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 762,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $39,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $10,435,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $7,773,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,846.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.17. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

