Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO remained flat at $$244.15 on Friday. 384,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.