Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Holdings Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $276.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $197.58 and a 52 week high of $276.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.68.

