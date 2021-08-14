Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

