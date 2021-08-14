Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bank of Hawaii’s 7th Largest Position

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $65,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $142.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.