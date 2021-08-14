Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

