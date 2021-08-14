Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,630 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 339.2% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

