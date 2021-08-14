VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.03. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. Research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

