Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40. Ventas has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.36, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

