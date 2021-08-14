Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 439 RH (NYSE:RH)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

Shares of RH stock opened at $722.94 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $292.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.