Veriti Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $262.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.