Veriti Management LLC Invests $256,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $255.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

