Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 24.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 58.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 105,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,665 shares of company stock worth $4,810,758. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $209.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

